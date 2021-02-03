Former President Trump has said that he is not a good loser.
He didn’t have to be one at all. What made him a winner also made him a loser.
True, America’s mainstream media overwhelmingly painted him as a villain at every turn while rarely giving him credit for his key accomplishments in the first three years of his administration, such as: record low unemployment, including among minorities, defeat of ISIS and historic progress in the Middle East with moderate countries aligning behind Israel against violent Islamism.
It is incumbent upon a leader in a democracy to withstand popular abuse. While the media and Democrats badgered Trump incessantly, he played into their hands with ego-driven insouciance, exaggeration, power-clinging and childish hostility right up to the end. He fanned the flames.
A chief executive needs to relegate his or her ego and expand beyond their base of loyal followers in their cabinet or among the broader citizenry. Leadership is about at least approaching an ideal of even-handedness, broadness and calm. This is why presidents generally allow dissent within their cabinets in order to arrive at reasoned outcomes.
Ultimately, Trump ran the White House not like a chief executive, but as a sole proprietor, firing anyone who detracted from him in the slightest.
He could have enacted all of his strong and groundbreaking policies while expressing a grain of empathy with those opposed to them. In so doing, he might well have garnered enough electoral support to win re-election and hold one or two Senate seats in Georgia for the GOP.
As it is, Trump leaves behind a lot of problems that we would have had anyway. But he didn’t have to go at all if he had truly risen to the office he held.
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
