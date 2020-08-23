So how is it possible that a president could bring back jobs and manufacturing, lower taxes and create jobs?
He did this in four years. The other presidents could not do this in 50 years. All in a pandemic. What did he do? Wave a magic wand?
These are just a few positives you will see if you vote for America.
Your other choice will be for a communist agenda and taxation. Do you want a strong America or to be like Venezuela?
America is waking up and seeing what mayors and governors of Democratic-controlled cities and states are allowing.
Make no mistake, Donald Trump will win re-election no matter what anyone says.
Remember 2016?
This will be the choice you need to make if you like what America stands for. Fly your flag and show you are a patriot.
America is blessed by God and will continue to be so with four more years. We will never go back to divisiveness and the radical agenda. You must be smart enough to see what’s happening.
Something is not right. Be awake and aware. Be well.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
