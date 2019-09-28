My country is under attack. I cannot remain silent any longer. The words and actions of some Americans are viciously tearing at the fabric of this Republic. Every day I hear, see and read about the hatred, unfounded accusations, venomous attitudes, unfounded blame and distortions from citizens, including some from Congress.
President Trump is not a racist. He has said or done nothing that even mildly suggests he is. But the propaganda machines know how to frenzy up the populace with insidious slanders and suggestions. He had nothing to do with the actions of evil people in El Paso, Dayton or anywhere else.
Every day for many decades these horrendous acts are carried out by people in all parts of this nation. The only ones responsible are the ones committing the crimes.
Why has the opposition to Trump and those who voted for him gone mad? I believe a large part of this attack on the president and his backers is this: The Change America agenda of the opposition has been interrupted by this administration, which believes in adhering to the Constitution.
They are determined to have open borders, increased gun control (which only impacts law-abiding gun owners), free everything (socialism, which has never succeeded), support for sanctuary cities, abortion right up to time for the child to be born, paying reparations, extreme climate change programs and cutbacks in U.S. military spending.
There is no way I could ever support the opposition’s goals. But it is their right to have those goals. It is also my right to stand with Trump and to support the foundation laid for America by our Founding Fathers.
None of us should ever resort to the hatred being exposed in full view. Perhaps deception is the deadliest weapon, as many Americans are now deceived and manipulated by lies.
Nancy Burlison
La Conner
