All of Trump’s pronouncements — be it on Twitter, at press conferences, at rallies or during impromptu exchanges with reporters — are public records, i.e. they can be read, downloaded and puzzled over for as long as public records survive.
In the case of Trump, his fans would, of course, like nothing better than to expunge a few, or more likely all of them. But now we have a built-in system where that is no longer possible.
Start Feb. 26 when COVID-19 was “just the flu,” and a bit later “now that it’s getting warmer, it will go away all by itself.” Eventually, Trump “knew from day one” that this was a deadly virus.
Why didn’t he tell us on day one? There has to be someone among his sycophants to come up with enough guts to tell him to tone it down, or at least to display some semblance of leadership by following the advice of those actually mentally equipped to make rational decisions.
If it weren’t for the fact that it is no longer for sale, that guy could sell the Brooklyn Bridge over and over to the gullible.
Ursula Schulenburg
Mount Vernon
