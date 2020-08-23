The next presidential election is one of the most important elections ever.
What so many people don’t realize is that the most dangerous threat in this world of ours is the Central Communist Chinese Party. Communism is like a cancer that will consume everything and anything that it can.
Thank goodness we have a real leader in President Donald Trump. He is showing great success in slowing down and dragging to the max this brutal and domineering monster.
Communist China is a slave state. There is no democracy, no free speech, no due process nor any attorneys.
There are only prosecutors and persecutors. The poor Chinese people are told what, where and when because they are owned by their hierarchy. In other words: they are slaves.
If Black lives matter, don’t Chinese lives matter also?
As we tear down statues with ropes made by slave labor, why should we condone being a country of self-serving hypocrites?
Instead of printing all of this money, which will hurt us severely in the long run, we should grow a spine and charge the Communist Chinese for the costs of this horrific virus.
As they refuse to pay we rightfully confiscate all of their U.S. holdings and sever all ties from their evil ways.
Trump is on the right track in standing up against China and bringing our jobs back home. Work is the dignity of man and jobs are the best cure for our domestic problems.
Unfortunately, Biden has proved that he can be bought with son Hunter bringing home over a billion dollars off the backs of slave labor for personal favors.
A vote for Biden is a vote for more communist influence and a vote for slavery.
To me, this is as shameful as can be.
Marty McNett
Alger
