As a young boy I often wondered why my country did not help its own people who were in need of help.
My parents were divorced when I was young so my mother often went to the food bank for assistance.
I saw people like us and wondered why.
Now we finally have a president who puts America first and cares about all its citizens.
It’s about time because we are on the brink of a choice like no other we have ever had to make.
America can become a nation of pride and prosperity or a nation that relies on its government for its needs. This is what will happen if we choose a Democratic candidate, who will shift our economic prosperity to communism and send our jobs to China.
The Democratic Party does not want President Trump to succeed and you see the riots and destruction in blue states and cities.
Nancy Pelosi said publicly Republicans are domestic enemies of the state and need to be taken out. She is the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
These are not peaceful protests occurring nightly but anarchists attempting to divide and create civil unrest.
The choice is clear and Donald Trump will create the greatest nation the world has ever seen.
The silent majority has woke up and sees what is going on. They will punish Democrats for their actions.
God Bless America.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
