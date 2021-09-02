Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Letter: Trump set stage that put troops in danger in Afghanistan
While the GOP decries Biden’s actions to actually leave Afghanistan, they typically forget that Pompeo and Trump set the process in motion in February 2020, and in November 2020, with so-called agreements with the Taliban.
Those agreements allowed the Taliban, (not the legitimate, U.S./Trump-backed government of Afghanistan, as corrupt during Trump's administration as it continued to be into the Biden administration), to release 5,000 Taliban militants from Afghan prisons back into the countryside, presumably, knowingly, to wreak havoc upon the incoming Biden administration's actions for troop withdrawal.
That release of 5,000 violent Taliban militant, anti-American prisoners very likely contributed to an increased danger to our troops and the consequences of which led to the deaths of 13 U.S. military personnel.
Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley — all possible contenders for the GOP 2024 presidential bid — supported this action.
I’m certain the patriotic members of the GOP will remember that in their current criticism of Biden, now and in the 2024 elections.
