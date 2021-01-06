After a long and generally undistinguished career as a defense lawyer and as a prosecutor, I think I can identify a criminal when I see one.
Donald Trump is a criminal. He must be prosecuted for every crime. He is not above the law. Failure to prosecute will undermine faith in our criminal justice system, where certain folks already receive preferential treatment because of who they are. I am the same age as Trump. I have lived a great life, pretty much avoiding any sort of criminal activity. My wish in my remaining days is to live long enough to see Trump spend his last days behind bars.
William McCann
Sedro-Woolley
