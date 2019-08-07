Trump’s planned visits to El Paso and Dayton this week serve no good purpose and many bad ones.
The announcement has angered the vast majority of citizens of both communities who haven’t even had the chance to bury their loved ones. The cities have to remobilize all of their law enforcement, fire departments and other public agencies, which are already overtaxed, to prepare to work overtime for these unwelcome presidential intrusions.
All he will do is offer meaningless measures, nothing relating to guns.
He will extend “thoughts and prayers,“ which, coming from him are meaningless.
The visits will cost millions of dollars for security at the city, state and federal levels. Far more than a normal campaign tour visit or rally. Who will pay? Taxpayers.
These visits serve no useful purpose. They will only hurt and divide our country further, and he knows that.
David Yamashita
Burlington
