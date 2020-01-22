Trump says over and over again that he “did nothing wrong.” That being the case, a solution would seem to be that he agree to witnesses in the impeachment trial.
That way he could have Giuliani testify on his behalf. Giuliani was the go-between to Ukraine, so he knows the entire story and should be able to prove Trump’s innocence. Voila, case solved.
John Kuntz
La Conner
