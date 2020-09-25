The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only one goal and mission, and that is to protect the American people from diseases.
They have many years of experience doing exactly that. They do not and should not have political agendas or be undermined by partisan actors in Washington.
Trump has an agenda to get elected no matter what. When he lies about the virus, he criticizes members of the CDC when they call him on it.
He downplayed the virus from the beginning and is still downplaying it, saying it will go away soon. He is responsible for thousands of American lives lost with the numbers going up every single day.
John Kuntz
La Conner
