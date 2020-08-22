When I was a very young boy in the early ’60s, I remember our family gathering around the TV once a year on a Sunday evening to watch "The Wizard of Oz."
To a 6- or 7-year-old it was an exciting and pretty scary movie. For me the scariest parts were the talking trees (I had nightmares about those) and the army of flying monkey soldiers who did the Wicked Witch of the West's bidding.
It was a relief to me that toward the end of the movie as the bad witch melts after being doused by water, the head of the monkey army does an about face and proclaims, "Hail Dorothy, the wicked witch is dead" and then his soldiers follow suit.
When Mr. Trump gets soundly defeated in November, I predict that many of his political supporters and enablers over these past four years will do the same thing — begin to speak up and distance themselves after fear of the "Commander and Cheat's" intimidation and retaliation are no longer present.
In reality, I just hope the people of America remember how gutless and weak all of these Republican politicians have been during this reign of chaos in our country.
This fact has sickened and frustrated me even more than the selfish and disjointed actions of the president himself.
Jim Halpin
Bow
