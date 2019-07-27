My first exposure to Donald Trump was when I watched a segment of his TV show, "The Apprentice," out of curiosity.
I was disgusted with his performance where he bullied hapless applicants and I never watched another show.
Well, Trump hasn’t changed his modus operandi one bit.
Witness his bullying tactics against four brave young congresswomen of color: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michagan.
All American citizens and three born in the United States. And all entitled to express their opinions, without sick lies from our president.
These women have dared to suggest that our nation might be a better place with Medicare for all, expanded Social Security, free college tuition and other social programs. Funny, these are values that many Americans support today.
By the way, I may not support or like a person’s positions on particular issues, but that’s why we have elections — to support people we agree with.
My mom used to say that you could tell a person's character by the folks he or she hangs around with. So it’s telling to note that Trump has dissed our allies and chooses to cozy up to Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Xi Jinping.
If Trump’s bullying and cowardly tactics of lies and fear-mongering against these courageous young women don’t turn your stomach, then I don’t know what will.
If it does turn your stomach, remember on election day.
I trust that the rest of us will keep his sick attacks in mind when election day rolls around. Oh, and don’t forget the silent, complacent Republicans who have supported Trump’s tactics.
Howard Pellett
Anacortes
