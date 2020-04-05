It’s hard not to be mesmerized by the near-daily Trump Corona Show.
But as we’re watching the president occupy center stage, delivering his standard stew of error, self-praise and blame for his months-long denial of the virus’s threat while he golfed or held rallies 15 times (snopes.com); and while we’re struggling to meet the challenges that accompany our eerie new shelter-in-place world, Trump’s own Deep State is hard at work attacking the environment, subverting justice and targeting minorities.
Using the show as a distraction, Trump’s honest-to-goodness Deep State is scurrying to eliminate even more environmental regulations. It is going ahead with plans to weaken automobile fuel efficiency standards, loosen controls on coal plants' toxic ash, relax restrictions on mercury emissions, ignore climate change in environmental reviews, shield fossil fuel companies from fines for killing birds, and limit the kinds of scientific data the EPA can use in revising or promulgating regulations (nytimes.com).
Attorney General Barr’s Injustice Department has been hustling, too. Selectively. Under Barr’s leadership, white collar and corporate crime investigations are at an all-time low (prepublica.com), but he has hastened to interfere in matters that involve the president himself (nbcnews.com), like the Roger Stone and Michael Flynn sentencings. Last week he quietly dropped the prosecution of the Russian firm that financed Russia’s interference in the 2016 election (nytimes.com).
Meanwhile, Trump's Interior Department has discovered a peculiar distaste for the casinos Trump used to love — that is, when he owned them. Last week, his Interior Secretary disestablished the Mashpee-Wampaoag reservation (wbsm.com). No doubt, this ancient Massachusetts tribe’s intent to build an Indian casino is not coincidental.
We don’t have a COVID-19 or Trumpism cure yet, but if fortune prevails, we’ll have both by year’s end.
For now, as we’ve learned to say, stay healthy and please wash your hands.
Ken Winkes
Conway
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.