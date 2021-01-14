For the last five years, the country has been appalled or enthralled by Donald Trump’s often incoherent words and directions. He claims deniability by attributing his lies to the anonymous and unverifiable “They say….”
The crowd at his “Stop the Steal” rally listened to his words and took his unambiguous direction “to fight much harder”, “to show strength, and … be strong”, “to go by very different rules.” He exhorted them, “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.” He challenged them, “Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about …We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
The only role of the Senate on Jan. 6, as prescribed by the Constitution, was to “open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted; ... The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President.” Period.
Whether by outright deception or woeful ignorance, the soon-to-be-ex president has violated his oath of office, as sworn on a Bible at his inauguration, to “faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“Protect and defend the Constitution.” His oath of office. His duty to the American people. This proved to be inconvenient and immaterial to him.
Sure, he didn’t “stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody,” but he did push his angry followers to march down Pennsylvania Avenue and do it for him.
If his words and actions don’t warrant the constitutional remedy of impeachment, I cannot imagine what would.
Jeffrey Field
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.