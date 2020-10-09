To the supporters of Donald Trump in 2016, read “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary Trump — and know that you were played.
To the supporters of Trump since 2016, read “Fear,” Bob Woodward; and “Compromised,” Peter Strzok — and learn that you have continued to be played.
To those who continue to support Trump in 2020, read “Disloyal,” Michael Cohen — and understand that you will continue to be played.
At the end of the day, we have all been played for more than five years — the hard facts in these books make that “perfectly clear.” After this next election, Trump will no longer need you because you can no longer do anything for him, so you will be abandoned like yesterday’s bath water — many of you without jobs, without unemployment benefits or Social Security, without medical insurance and hoping to avoid COVID-19.
Do you like being played for a fool? Then by all means vote for Trump. If you don’t, vote for someone else … but at least vote … while you still can.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
