Yes, impeaching any president, whether Democrat or Republican, is a disgrace, but “The House of the People” (Congress) is required by the Constitution to inquire into potential “high crimes” by the executive branch.
The Senate impeachment trial isn’t about the Democrats trying to overturn the 2016 election, but to determine whether Trump is guilty of obstruction of Congress, betraying his oath of office, endangering national security and the integrity of our free elections.
Nobody impeached George W. Bush, who lost the 2000 election popular vote to Al Gore, because he didn’t do anything wrong, except to start the Iraq War. But Trump, who can’t endure a loss, did set himself up for foreign blackmail in a treasonous attempt to defeat a rival in the 2020 election.
Even Trumplicans should worry when Mitch McConnell says: “The Senate will work in total coordination with the White House.” I hope the Republican senators will vote for the people and not for the party. What’s more important: Trump, or our Constitution?
Absolute power can corrupt any person, given a chance. Trump, who’s made no secret of his “indiscretions,” came into office with more baggage than any president before him. Winning by 74 measly Electoral College votes doesn’t absolve 3,500 lost lawsuits, rape and at least 22 sexual assault allegations. (theatlantic.com)
The gentleman who wrote the letter titled “President broke no law” doesn’t realize he apparently wants a king with absolute power, and not a “duly elected” (appointed) president. The founders made sure that not even the commander in chief is above the law, able to do as he/she pleases. Should that be ignored?
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
