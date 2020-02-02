A lot of people in America today believe there is nothing wrong with anything going on in our great nation.
Everything gets pushed aside as being a conspiracy theory if it goes against their agenda. It’s amazing the disconnect that we have in our country.
A recent Pew poll indicated whatever conservative or liberal television station was watched is how your opinion was formed.
Despite what you hear or see, the facts are evident.
It certainly wasn’t Barack Obama building a great economy and getting people back to work and raising wages.
That’s been Donald Trump, so we have a choice to make.
I’m sure most of you already have seen at a recent New Jersey rally over 26% of the 75,000 people in attendance were former Democrats and over 11% never voted in 2016, according to the Trump campaign. There were 156,000 requested tickets, and many waited up to three days to get in. Those are amazing poll numbers.
The Democratic agenda is to sway the opinion of the American people and despite what you see or hear, it’s not working. What comes next, another fake impeachment.
He is winning and will continue to do so as he has God’s blessing and will win re-election in 2020.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
