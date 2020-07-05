President Trump claims that he had never been advised of Russia's program to pay the Taliban to kill our soldiers. That allows him to claim innocence by virtue of his ignorance of the facts.
How appropriate. Putin has been aware of his ignorance for years.
Trump's lack of leadership during our current COVID-19 virus is showing multitudes of voters exactly how ignorant he is. Remember his claim that the virus was a hoax? How about his suggestion that we inject disinfectant to treat the virus? He's the guy who said he was building a beautiful border wall in Colorado. He also said Belgium is "a beautiful city." In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he claimed that Korea "actually used to be part of China."
Max Boot, a longtime conservative who has advised three Republican presidential candidates, actually keeps a "Trump Stupidity File" on his computer. He keeps it with his "Trump Lies File." He says they are running neck and neck.
But not to fear: The president told the country that he is "a very stable genius."
Terry Williams
Mount Vernon
