The Trump presidency brought something to the American table besides children in cages, unparalleled corruption (Republic Report), massive national debt and tens of thousands of unnecessary COVID deaths.
Not known for his mastery of language, Trump nonetheless left an indelible mark on it. Before Trumpspeak, words like “hoax,” “scam” and “fake” did not mean “true,” “honest” and “real,’” but for millions they do now, and our politics will never be the same.
Some may wonder how a man who lied more than 23,000 times in four years (Washington Post) could be embraced by a major political party, but it was really no surprise. By the time Trump arrived on the political scene, Republicans had long been schooled to live in a world of upside-down logic, where fact was in disrepute and truth and fiction indistinguishable.
Mistaken beliefs were embedded in Republican rhetoric for years: Obama was a Muslim mole. Climate effects of fossil fuel use were a hoax. Voter fraud was rampant. Tax cuts pay for themselves. Deregulating the financial industry will improve the economy. Universal gun ownership makes us safer. We have the best healthcare system in the world.
Entire generations of Republicans who embraced these fantasies liked them so much they decided to live in that comfortable world where tested truths were denied admittance. To earn their support, all Trump had to do was confirm and reinforce their delusions.
Accomplished mountebank that he is, he was just the man for the job.
While his presidency crumbles and the pandemic he ignored rages, he still is, collecting more than $200 million from his Let’s Pretend Party adherents (Washington Post) to help him “prove” his massive loss was somehow “rigged,” when it was clearly not.
Trump taught more than new meanings for old words. He proved that not all successful bandits wear masks.
Ken Winkes
Conway
