Let’s face the facts. Donald Trump has consistently lied to the American people.
During the coronavirus crisis, this increased the risk to Americans for illness, economic peril and death. Some examples: On Feb. 10, he said COVID-19 dies in hotter weather. The medical experts disagreed.
On Feb. 24, Trump said the situation “is very much under control” in the U.S. This was a baseless statement. Virtually no one had implemented any coordinated steps at that point in the U.S. to control COVID-19.
Two days later, he said COVID-19 is like the flu. Another false comparison by Trump because the fatality rate of the flu was 0.1% last year, and the fatality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is now trending over 4%. (New York Times and Business Insider)
This is 40 times the death rate of the flu.
On March 6, Trump claimed anyone who wants a test for COVID-19 can get one. This lie was laughable at the time, and over a month later the U.S. is still woefully behind in testing.
Trump’s lies continue to shape our country’s response to the crisis. The governors of most states have been frustrated by the lack of a coordinated federal response to this pandemic. The lack of coordination has caused shortages, misapplication of critical resources and supplies as the people on the front lines of this war struggle to save the lives of those in their care.
It has put at risk those courageously going to work each day as police, fire and EMTs in our communities. It impacts those who work to supply our food and other things we all need, especially in these difficult times.
As we do our part and stay at home and physically separated, let’s practice what we’re going to say to Donald Trump in November: You’re fired.
John White
Mount Vernon
