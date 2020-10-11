What is wrong with this picture?
With his free lifetime medical care, the president of the United States can hardly wait for Amy Coney Barrett to be confirmed to the Supreme Court.
She, most likely, will vote to kill the Affordable Health Care Act, which currently provides health care coverage to millions of Americans at a time when they may have lost their jobs, health care coverage, maybe even their homes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The president continues to downplay the devastating seriousness of this illness. He still ignores the over 210,000 deaths that have ravaged this country.
I am more than appalled that anyone would vote for this irresponsible and callous man who for his own egotistical gratification would endanger lives at rallies, presentations and joy rides. Think how you are going to vote on Nov. 3.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
