We do live in a “cancellation culture.” We always have.
Things change. Out with the old, in with the new. History rolls on.
The Civil War was a bloody cancellation of slavery. The succeeding constitutional amendments that extended rights to former slaves and women canceled centuries of their bondage.
Today, protest marches and the effort to remove building names and monuments that celebrate the darker aspects of our past are the latest fronts in the centuries-long American war against injustice.
But it’s the uncivil war waged by a president who loves to complain about the “cancellation culture” that should grab our attention, for Trump himself is the Cancellation King.
Since 2017, he has been on a cancellation spree too lengthy to recount in a short letter, each showcasing his disdain for honesty and fact.
This week provided taped proof he deliberately “cancelled” COVID-19’s virulence by lying about it (washingtonpost.com). We also learned the White House buried a national security report warning of continuing Russian interference in our elections and the rise of white supremacist violence (nytimes.com).
That was only this week. Since 2017, Trump has canceled one international agreement after another. He recently pulled away from the World Health Organization, which he falsely blamed for his inept and deceitful response to the pandemic, and he attacked the International Criminal Court for doing its job (hrw.org), just as he’s fired many inspectors general for doing theirs.
Anything not serving Trump’s personal or political needs is on the block: Clean air and water, the Affordable Care Act, and many institutions designed to serve the public interest, like the Centers for Disease Control, the Census (cnn.com) and the Voice of America (npr.com), are targets of Trump’s giant eraser.
And the essential services provided by the United States Postal Service?
Stamped “canceled,” too.
Ken Winkes
Conway
