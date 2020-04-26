The Skagit Valley Herald April 24 edition included a letter from a frequent Trump apologist ridiculously claiming “most Americans agree that he (Trump) has done a brilliant job” of handling the coronavirus crisis.
That same issue includes results from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey. It reports that “...only 23% (of Americans) have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.”
That same day our MIA leader suggested injecting a disinfectant as a cure. He also “supposed” that “we hit the body with “tremendous whether it’s ultraviolet or very powerful light” which “could be brought inside the body.” This from the “stable genius” who told us in February that the virus was under complete control and that it would “magically disappear in April.”
Earlier that week, a Trump political appointee removed Dr. Rick Bright from his position as director of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for his audacity to challenge Trump’s theory that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are panaceas for the virus. Trump previously tweeted “#FireFauci,” He is on Trump’s hit list for continually injecting science into Trump’s “hunches” about the virus.
Do we believe facts or opinion, a snake-oil salesman or an internationally recognized epidemiologist?
We cannot afford another four years of grossly incompetent leadership. This country is surely doomed if Trump is not soundly defeated in November.
Terry Williams
Mount Vernon
