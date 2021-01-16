It was with extreme dismay that I read in the Wednesday edition of the Skagit Valley Herald about county Republican-elected officials who are unable or unwilling to validate the truth of the past election.
It is one thing to say that people can believe whatever they want. It is quite another thing to give equal weight to belief in the truth compared to belief in lies.
The choice between democracy/truth and sedition/violence is not a choice between equal values.
I don’t know the exact language of the oath of office that they have taken, but I doubt that it includes fidelity to a lie. I find it impossible to trust the judgment of elected Republicans, in this county and nationally, who do not have the integrity to choose democracy over sedition. I will work for their defeat in the future.
Linda Larson
Bow
