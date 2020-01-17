It’s been over 300 days since the last White House press briefing, and Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham doesn’t anticipate their revival any time soon (realclearpolitics.com).
A press secretary who doesn’t have to deal with the press must have the dreamiest of jobs.
Not so for the legion of overburdened fact checkers the Trump administration has inspired, who sweat to find the nuggets of truth among the constant stream of lies and half-truths habitually uttered by the president and his minions.
The current crisis with Iran predictably brought more Trump misdirection. Not only have his and his administration’s explanations of the reasons behind Soleiman’s assassination shifted daily (cnn.com), but by saying the missiles Iran fired in retaliation were purchased with money Iran received as a provision of Obama’s Iran nuclear deal, Trump misled the public again (washingtonpost.com). It was Iran’s money all along.
Nonetheless, this presidential canard has already been eagerly repeated by Trumpbot Ted Cruz and Fox’s Laura Ingraham.
It’s more of the upside-down pattern of this presidency: Thanks to fact checkers, we know that much of what the president and his officials say is untrue. We have come to expect it. Conversely, we have good reason to suspect the real truth often resides in what they don’t say.
No press briefings. Instead of regular presidential press conferences, hurried responses to shouted questions as Trump makes his way to the whup-whup of Marine One. No documents released to the House impeachment inquiry. No witnesses from Trump’s immediate circle for his impending Senate “trial.” An unsatisfactory congressional briefing justifying the Soleiman assassination entirely classified (theintercept.com, slate.com).
Lies and secrets are this sneaky administration’s best friends.
Some say what you don’t know can’t hurt you. Others say what you don’t know can kill you.
I’ll go with the latter.
Ken Winkes
Conway
