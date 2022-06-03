The new Smithsonian Magazine has run a series of short interviews with Russians and Ukranians living in the Los Angeles area. In their sorrow and commentary about the war, they hold to many beliefs about the United States.
“I think that as Ukranians (we) share with the West the idea that truth is important in itself. If you think human life is important, truth is important.” (Oleksandr Trofymenko)
But do we hold that truth is important as American citizens, or are we as divided about what is the truth as Russian citizens who believe in Putin’s claims of a justified invasion vs. Ukranian citizens’ knowledge of the falseness of that claim by the devastation of his invasion of their Democratic country?
There is no truth to the claim that Trump won the 2020 election, yet a high percentage of voters accept that lie as truth. Vaccines against COVID-19 have proven highly effective, yet a high percentage of citizens have rejected that truth as a lie. On gun rights, a majority of gun owners claim guns save lives by protecting and defending their owners, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems firearm injuries as a serious public health problem, that more than seven out of every 10 medically treated firearm injuries are from assaults.
Americans face questions of “truth” at seemingly every turn: states’ voting integrity, corporations as “people,” climate change reality, rights of immigrants, rights of LBGTQ individuals, historical realities, integrity of books and interpretations of educational philosophy.
Ukranian-born Volodymyr Shevkunov states in his interview: ”There are many more good people than bad people. This gives me hope that despite everything, good will win over evil.” Interpretations of truth and freedom are currently on trial. Vote for truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.