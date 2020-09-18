I wish the people who wrote letters to the editor about the gathering of 400 people at the Republican rally would read the article just above those letters (Sept. 13).
The headline of the piece: “America’s problem right now? It’s always us against them,” said: “Failing to address the nuances of complex ideas enables reflexive groupthink. Instead of justice and progress, gridlock, frustration and incivility become the order of the day ...”
Writers called out a candidate for county commissioner, Peter Browning, for speaking at a Republican event. The nuance they missed is that he is pursuing this as a nonpartisan candidate. As a person who was Skagit County’s Public Health director for over 18 years, he felt it was important to address the issues facing all of Skagit County’s citizens.
What they also failed to recognize in their efforts to vilify attendees is that Browning was a speaker; that he wore his mask until he spoke. When asked, he recounted that it was a mistake — he regretted not putting the mask back on after he spoke. How often have you seen an elected official humble enough to admit his mistake? How about a little civility and common sense here, folks.
Kris Johnson
Big Lake
