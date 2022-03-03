Paul Farmer, a Harvard physician, anthropologist and co-founder of Partners in Health who died Feb. 21 at the age 62 in Rwanda after a lifetime of caring for the poor in Haiti, Peru, Rwanda, Siberia and the Navajo Nation, was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, "I am not cynical, cynicism is a dead end."
I try to hold that admirable thought as we witness the unvaccinated clogging, almost breaking, hospitals across the United States claiming vaccination mandates infringe on their “freedom” as citizens; as Republicans have refused to support any of the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster programs supporting the infrastructure of this country in health, the environment, in social justice; as Republicans cry that President Biden is weak and derelict in his efforts to help stave off war in Ukraine, even while Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin “savvy and a genius.”
When I think of the Republicans’ decades-long refusal to address gun control, who rolled back over 100 environmental laws and regulations during the Trump years, who railed against the Affordable Care Act, whose only real accomplishment in Trump’s four years in office was to lower taxes for the rich and large corporations, who refuse to condemn Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection and want him back in office, I try not to be cynical.
It was Karl Marx who wrote, “There must be something rotten in the very core of a social system which increases its wealth without diminishing its misery.” (Love and Capitol).
