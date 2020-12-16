I can’t believe the evil coming out of Trump, just weeks before Christmas and his leaving office. As COVID-19 keeps harvesting thousands of lives each day and millions have lost their jobs and health insurance, the poor loser spends his last days turning the environment, his country and its institutions into ash.
Is this really just Trump’s bruised ego at work here? Or is there someone/something behind him pulling his strings attempting a coup d’ etat to overthrow our democratically elected new administration? Who might that be? There’s something really strange at play here.
In sports as in politics, if you can’t take a loss, don’t get in the race. Trump lost. Get over it. Nobody stole the election from him. He lost thanks to his own incompetence. Even his own appointees and former allies state that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S history.
Trump could’ve won this election in a landslide if he’d been smart by mandating wearing facemasks and keeping social distance 10 months ago. His followers would’ve done so, because their leader told them to. Democrats would’ve done it without being asked because they care about saving the lives of others. And such presidential behavior might’ve changed this election result.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
