It’s too early to do a complete election postmortem, but we can already detect a familiar pattern.
Overall, Republicans painted an unrelievedly dark portrait of the nation.
Here in Washington state, the TV ads run against Sen. Patty Murray were often shaded in grays and blacks — until her opponent appeared. Then both the screen and its message lightened considerably
Pretty basic advertising it was, much like those beer ads whose cast of fine-looking men and women imply a promise of nothing but good times to come.
Behind the tricks of advertising’s imagery was the standard three-legged Republican stool of criticism: The economy is in the tank, immigration is out of control and crime is everywhere.
Also standard: Their dire claims were mostly unsupported by facts.
Inflation does persist, hovering around 8% a year. Omitted from Republican ads, though, was any mention that postpandemic inflation is not limited to the United States.
Inflation afflicts the entire world at about the same average rate (statista.com).
Also unmentioned was the significant part corporate profit-taking plays in America’s rising prices.
In October, California Rep. Katie Porter demonstrated to Congress that approximately half of our inflated costs go to corporate profits. No one could disprove her analysis (12news.com).
Republican ads about immigration skipped another inconvenient fact.
By last September arrests at the southern border had exceeded two million for the year, a new record for border enforcement (nytimes.com).
Then there’s crime. Want less crime, elect Republicans, they say. But their finger-pointing ads don’t reveal that Republicans control eight of the 10 states with the highest violent crime rates (foxcarolina.com).
Ironically, Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s California district has the highest murder rate in the nation (californialocal.com).
It’s hard to build a sturdy stool on legs powdered by those pesky termites of truth.
Ken Winkes
Conway
