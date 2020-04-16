Let me see if I have this right. The governor has us under house arrest so we don't spread the coronavirus, and he is letting prisoners out of prison so they don't get the coronavirus. Only a sick and twisted liberal can see the logic of this.
Edward Dartnell
Mount Vernon
