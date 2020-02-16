Rational action rather than more bureaucratic regulation is required in the climate change drama.
For the peace and health of all humanity, the use of crude oil and coal needs major reduction. Glaciers are shrinking. Cities worldwide are choking with foul air. Oil sand processing and oil spills are environmentally disastrous. Coal is plain filthy. Plastic are excessively discarded. Oil revenues around the globe support local corruption, regional hostility and international terrorism.
Harness market forces to wean us away from this nasty stuff. A modest carbon fee that grows steadily over time provides incentive for consumers to choose alternatives that are environmentally sensible.
Ingenuity will be rewarded for developing new competitive sustainable products and processes that replace oil and coal — just as cellphones eliminated the need for wiring land lines in many parts of the world, transistors replaced vacuum tubes and LED technology increased lighting efficiency. The U.S. demonstrated to the world how to improve air and water quality. Continue by demonstrating a path to a steady reduction of reliance on dirty fuels.
Offset the carbon fee with reduction of other taxes or fees. Our governments extract enough money from citizens already. Market forces will modify behavior and reward resourcefulness such that our government need not confiscate more of our money to invest in “clean” energy at any grand scale.
Return a portion of the carbon fee directly to our most disadvantaged population to help them swiftly adapt. In Japan, all nuclear reactors were purposely shuttered after the tsunami disaster at Fukushima causing an immediate spike in the electricity price. Subsequently, over the next few years, more people in Japan may have died from increased cold exposure after turning down or switching off their winter electric heaters, than died from consequences at the Fukushima nuclear plant itself.
Gene Van Selus
Mount Vernon
