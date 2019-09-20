In the world’s biggest free market economy in which money means practically everything (understandably), why are people willing to pay through the nose for skimpy “health care” insurance plans, which nobody but insurers understand, yet end up going bankrupt over hospital stays anyway?
What’s wrong with a “low-cost” national health care system that won’t send anyone to debtors’ prison?
What good is it to have the world’s costliest health care when denied treatment at the ER for a broken foot because you live in the “wrong city” and outside the “network?” This bureaucracy doesn’t happen anywhere else but America — profits before care.
“We can’t afford it,” or, “I don’t want to pay for someone else,” are two ignorant, but typically egotistical arguments against affordable health care. What can be more ludicrous than lobbying in favor of the insurance companies against one’s own best interests, when together people can lower each individual’s medical bills to almost nothing?
Low-cost public/private health care such as in Sweden (No. 7 globally) and most civilized countries, also includes “affordable” private insurance for those who want it, like my friend’s in Stockholm.
Here’s what Swedes paid in 2017, converted to U.S. dollars: ER $31, hospital $10/day, specialist $41, Primary care visit $10-31, prescription drugs (max) $227/year, and for private insurance about $414/year (Healthcare in Sweden: A guide to the Swedish healthcare system, 2017).
Compare these numbers with what people pay here and if you still believe the U.S. system (No. 30 globally) is better, then you must be in the business of putting people out of their homes on overcharged medical bills.
We can afford world class health care at “low-cost,” too, if we reduce military spending.
Do we really need to police the world at the expense of our citizens’ health?
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
