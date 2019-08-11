No doubt the tyrant leader of Russia is looking on with glee as his puppet, our president, carries out the Putin program of dismantling the alliances and trade agreements of the United States.
Why are the Trumpers so happy about the impending ruin of our country? Where is the concern about immorality, corruption, economic security and especially treason, which used to be so central to the core of Republican beliefs? What does Russia hold over the heads of Republican Congress members?
It is clear to me that GOP has come to stand for “Gang of Putin.” What is not clear is why about 30% of the country thinks they would love living under tyranny.
Erica Pickett
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.