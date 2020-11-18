The peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another is one of the hallmarks of a successful democracy. Many countries fail this test and wind up with a president for life (like Russia). When a country like Ghana or Liberia achieves this milestone, its citizens can be proud that their leaders have placed stability and the rule of law above self-interest.
In 1800, the Federalist President John Adams lost to Thomas Jefferson, a Democrat, in a race so close it was decided in the House of Representatives. Jefferson assumed office without incident, and Adams went home to Massachusetts. And so it has been for the past 220 years. John McCain’s concession speech in 2008 was a model of grace and generosity.
And now, Joe Biden has won the presidency, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote. This fact has been reported by every responsible news organization, including this newspaper. The New York Times contacted election officials in every state, and not one reported any significant irregularities. Yet Donald Trump continues to make reckless charges of fraud without any evidence. The only conceivable purpose is to undermine Biden’s legitimacy.
There is nothing in the law or Constitution requiring that the departing president be cordial or helpful to his successor. But that is our tradition. Every outgoing president in my lifetime has offered congratulations and support to his successor. The Bush family invited the Obamas to the White House; Obama extended the same courtesy to Trump.
Biden will be our next president, with or without Trump’s concession. So, while our president-elect is forming a government and mapping strategies for dealing with the economy and the pandemic, our president sulks in the White House. Do we even have a real president for the next two months?
Ann Will
La Conner
