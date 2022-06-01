I’m so ashamed and disgusted that as Americans we place a higher priority on unfettered access to weapons for mass murder than we do on the lives of school children.
We literally have decided together, through our democratic process, that we will tolerate the periodic slaughter of children in order to have easy access to these weapons. These priorities are sick, shameful, sinful and obscene.
Do not tell me the problem is not high-powered, rapid-firing guns, but instead is this, that or the other. Other countries, other democracies around the world have mental illness among their neighbors. They have violent video games, angry men, social media, bullies and racists. They have declining participation in religion. They have good and evil. They have lots of doors in their buildings. They do not have routine mass murder at their schools, churches, grocery stores and concerts.
Why? We all know why. The one thing we have that they don’t have is quick and easy availability of weapons for mass murder with no attendant requirement for demonstrating any responsibility, maturity or sanity. This is how we’re different. Indeed, we are exceptional.
As a free people, we have chosen to make it this way and keep it this way, even as we see the results of this choice over and over. I am ashamed, sickened and grieving. I can’t tolerate it. Can you?
