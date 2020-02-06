Political partisanship has once again reared its ugly head with the recent impeachment process in the Senate.
This time, unfortunately, the partisanship has put the very heart of our democracy at risk with the basic disregard of the actions undertaken by Trump in relationship to the Ukraine.
Since when do Americans accept that only during an election year is it permitted for politicians to engage the assistance of a foreign government in their personal re-election efforts provided that one small component of that requested assistance might be in the public interest? Since when have our elected representatives accepted the assistance of Russia and placed our democratic representative government at risk? We have only one person to look to for that, and that is Trump.
The role of a president is to seek to be the best that America can be and at the same time be humble in the role and responsibilities to which they have been entrusted. A president should assist us to be the best we can be to one another, the best we can be to other countries and allies, and the best we can be to the world as a whole. The current resident of the White House is demeaning of others, a failed businessman and in the end will likely be a failed president.
In order to grasp the lack of depth of our current leadership, the saying “great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people” seems appropriate.
The United States needs to seek new leadership that re-establishes our role in the world, our integrity to our allies and our compassion for humanity. We need someone that can work to heal; not to divide, demean, humiliate or chastise others. Seeking new leadership, at least for now, is our right as Americans.
Krista Blackburn
Mount Vernon
