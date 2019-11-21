Many have expressed their concerns about threats to their democracy. Although in many cases I am in total disagreement with their conclusions, I do believe that their statement is correct. Often the object of their concern is a threat to their democracy.
For a very long time there has been a push to transform our country into a democracy, but we never were a democracy. Our country was created as a Constitutional Republic.
Our founders were unified in their aversion of democracies. There are elements of our republic that are democratic, but the stability of our government rest in its structure as a Constitutional Republic. The rule of law, which requires all laws to conform to our Constitution, provides the protection that insures our liberty.
The extensive ignorance of the importance of maintaining those checks and balances provided by our structured republic is becoming crucial. If our Constitution is altered or manipulated, it opens the door for those who are intent upon transforming our country into a democracy.
Democracies are in continual fluctuation because they descend into mob rule led by charismatic speakers. In the course of one election, a country can go from being my democracy to your democracy or his or hers. The stabilizing force in a democracy always ends up being a man, usually like Hitler, Stalin, or Putin, to name a few. The state becomes powerful, and liberty is eroded.
On my long list of things I am thankful for is the wisdom our founders had in establishing our country as a Constitutional Republic. Establishing our nation as a people governed by law, not men, has provided the stability and safeguards of our liberty.
Since our law was built upon the unchanging law of God, it is still our best solution for truth and justice.
Bob Gunderson
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.