Trump is not the first Republican president to threaten demonstrators in Washington, D.C., with military action.
In 1932 (during the Depression), WWI veterans were protesting for bonus payments that they were promised for service in the war. They were encamped on the mud flats off the Anacostia River. President Hoover ordered Gen. Douglas MacArthur to personally lead a detachment including six tanks to run them off.
MacArthur resigned his “senior military” (position and accepted employment as a “military advisor” to the government of the Philippines). With his new position he would take with him his executive assistant Dwight Eisenhower.
As we know, both officers would come back to active U.S. service with the beginning of WWII.
William Rogers
Mount Vernon
