If Donald Trump told me the sky was blue, I would look up to make certain that he wasn’t lying — again.
His response to COVID-19 is, in my opinion, criminally negligent. Trump initially labeled it a “Democratic hoax” and continued to misrepresent the severity of the illness until even his own party and the conservative media began to rebel — and this only in the last several days.
Where is the coordinated federal response? There isn’t one. While 84% of Americans trust what they are told by public health officials and 72% trust local and state government in this crisis, only 37% trust statements made by president of the United States. (PBS/NPR/Marist poll)
This is the first crisis of the Trump administration that was not created by Trump himself. Throughout his career, in business and politics, Trump has been able to lie, obfuscate, bully and lawyer his way out of trouble.
This lethal virus doesn’t respond to threats, falsehood or intimidation. No one knows how many Americans will succumb before we have a vaccine. And the vaccine will be available not be in a “couple of months” as Trump claimed before being repeatedly corrected by scientists, but in a year or 18 months.
Our nation will get through this. It will be a long, hard pull for all of us and especially the elderly and those with medical conditions.
However, the heroes in this crisis will not be Trump and his groveling cronies but the first responders in our communities, fire, police and EMTs, the doctors, nurses and pharmacists who do their jobs every single day while at constant risk of infection, and our leaders at the city, county and state levels who acted decisively while Trump just kept lying while the contagion spread.
James Winchester
La Conner
