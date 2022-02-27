I hope more Americans are carefully watching the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. In this country, too many armchair politicians are worried about the price of a gallon of gas. Try having Vladimir Putin overrun your country with massive military forces while the rest of the world watches. Do Russia and Ukraine matter to the rest of the world? Yes. They do.

Right now, dictatorships, military takeovers and other strong-arm autocracies are proliferating, while democracies get rocked on their heels. Think we're immune? Think again. Just look at the previous administration's attempt to overthrow a free, fair and unanimously certified election. The Republican Party has stated "January 6 was legitimate political discourse."

Really? Only in a dictatorship.

I highly recommend a book titled, "There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing," by Christopher Gilbert. The theme? Morals and ethics. Read it. Then carefully assess events around the world and ask the following questions: Is this ethical? Is this moral? Is it ethical for the free world to let war criminal Putin destroy the lives of millions of Ukrainians? I think not. In this country, too many people think wearing a mask is too big a sacrifice to make for the common good. They are wrong. Ask the Ukrainians.

I hope the free world will implement every sanction known to humankind on Russia. I hope NATO will send troops and military armaments by the billion-dollar shipments. All those insiders who know Putin say that the only way to stop him is to punch him in the nose. Get on with it. Set the tone. Do not allow the people of Ukraine to simply be collateral damage. They deserve better.

Doug LeClair

Anacortes

