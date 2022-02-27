...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
I hope more Americans are carefully watching the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. In this country, too many armchair politicians are worried about the price of a gallon of gas. Try having Vladimir Putin overrun your country with massive military forces while the rest of the world watches. Do Russia and Ukraine matter to the rest of the world? Yes. They do.
Right now, dictatorships, military takeovers and other strong-arm autocracies are proliferating, while democracies get rocked on their heels. Think we're immune? Think again. Just look at the previous administration's attempt to overthrow a free, fair and unanimously certified election. The Republican Party has stated "January 6 was legitimate political discourse."
Really? Only in a dictatorship.
I highly recommend a book titled, "There's No Right Way to Do the Wrong Thing," by Christopher Gilbert. The theme? Morals and ethics. Read it. Then carefully assess events around the world and ask the following questions: Is this ethical? Is this moral? Is it ethical for the free world to let war criminal Putin destroy the lives of millions of Ukrainians? I think not. In this country, too many people think wearing a mask is too big a sacrifice to make for the common good. They are wrong. Ask the Ukrainians.
I hope the free world will implement every sanction known to humankind on Russia. I hope NATO will send troops and military armaments by the billion-dollar shipments. All those insiders who know Putin say that the only way to stop him is to punch him in the nose. Get on with it. Set the tone. Do not allow the people of Ukraine to simply be collateral damage. They deserve better.
