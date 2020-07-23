A thought about current events in Portland: The use of unidentified federal government agents to suppress citizens in legal protests using chemicals, weapons, physical beatings and illegal arrests and detention is strikingly similar to Hitler’s Brown Shirts of the 1920s/1930s and their subsequent replacement by the Waffen SS and Gestapo, the primary difference being the color of the uniform.
What is going on in Portland — and about to be in other cities if the president’s threat is true — is illegal, unconstitutional and un-American. The problems with some protesters’ actions are the purview of Portland city authorities, and any assistance they need should be at their request and under their supervision only. Further, federal actions there are an open, direct threat to our Constitution and the way of life so many of us have fought for and so many have died for.
Trump supporters should wake up and see what’s going on here. After they are done with their “enemies,” they will be coming for them. Do you really want armed, disguised thugs arresting you on the streets without cause or a warrant? What’s happening in Portland can be happening here tomorrow — and sooner or later will if it is not stopped.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
