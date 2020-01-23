I noticed in the Skagit Valley Herald under the "Today in History" an item that was very ironic: "In 1997, Speaker Newt Gingrich was reprimanded and fined as the House voted for the first time in history to discipline its leader for ethical misconduct."
Years from now we will should see another "Today in History" item that will remind us all of the unethical conduct of Senate leader Mitch McConnell. His structuring of the impeachment proceedings admittedly in league with the White House is nothing less than unethical. His smirking at the founders and ignoring the Constitution's guidance in such matters is disheartening in the least. Late-night proceedings that keep things on the "down low" should not work in the United States of America.
We don't all need to agree on this administration or its policies, but we need to agree that if we are in fact a nation that is guided by democratic principles; a government with checks and balances, then there is simply no room for a leader who sees himself above the law, i.e. allegedly obstructing Congress. As citizens, we have a right to know the truth, the whole truth from witnesses. Nor is there room for a Senate leader who shirks his responsibility to be nothing more than a mouthpiece for that leader rather than one of the gatekeepers of our republic.
Ethics count. The proceedings underway are nothing more than the monkey trials we have observed in other countries and pointed our American fingers and saying 'that would never happen here." Guess what?
Howard Shapiro
Mount Vernon
