I watched Donald Trump sniff, squint and stumble his way through his response to the new coronavirus.
It was very disturbing.
Trump is now admitting what others have known for months: the virus threat is real. It’s not the familiar influenza, but at least 10 times more lethal (World Health Organization). He even contradicted his earlier silly advice and told people who were sick to stay home, not go to work and infect others.
But what Trump's "plans" revealed about his state of mind was as disturbing as those sudden course corrections. Replaying his evident xenophobia, he called the virus “foreign,” and naturally enough called for another travel ban, this time from Europe.
In some cases, a ban may be a reasonable way to limit transmission, but some things about this announcement were worth noting. It was characteristically vague, and misstatements required later “clarifying” tweets (businessinsider.com). The ban will have exceptions, but who and why were left unsaid; and cargo shipments from Europe will, in fact, continue. Perhaps most intriguingly, the bans first exempted the United Kingdom, which has more corona cases than do most other European countries (wikipedia.com). That changed as of Saturday, but many have wondered if Trump’s three U.K. resorts influenced that decision (politico.com).
Trump also attacked the Social Security he repeatedly promised to protect, proposing a freeze on the FICA tax through the fall election that will cost Social Security and Medicare $880 billion (finance.yahoo.com). Relief for workers in the current crisis is certainly necessary, but why attack workers’ strongest safety net to fund it? How about an immediate capital gains tax surcharge of 10 percent? I’d bet the Democrat-controlled House would sensibly jump on that.
So which is really scarier?
For individuals, surely COVID-19 is.
For the nation? Undoubtedly this very erratic president.
Ken Winkes
Conway
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.