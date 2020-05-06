I am unimpressed by grown men and women dressing like bandits and threatening legislators with their Second Amendment long guns. I’m sure they aren’t wearing those masks because they fear the virus. Probably they don’t want us to know who they are, these weekend warriors who like to scare women and small children.
What impressed me were the uniformed officers in Michigan who went face to face with yahoos and ignored the scofflaws shouting in their faces. This is what it looks like when police do their jobs, and it’s a good look.
I’m also unimpressed with the recent writer who claimed Democrats will be needing ventilators after the next election in November. Not only was the joke in poor taste (considering how many folk are still dependent on those ventilators for every breath), it was also not funny … except to a certain group of true believers.
And finally, I am unimpressed by people who plan to meet the coming summer as inebriated as possible, judged by soaring liquor sales, especially when these people get behind a wheel.
A percentage of us apparently would rather take the chance of dying or killing our neighbors rather than relinquishing our right to do whatever we please. “Unimpressed” might not be a strong enough word.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
