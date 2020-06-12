As the “incredibly over-hyped” COVID-19 bug keeps infecting and harvesting lives in the thousands every day, we should remember that our supremely incompetent president initially could’ve saved thousands of lives, if he weren’t so jealously protecting his inferiority disorder.
His former personal lawyer Michael Cohen describes him: “Trump’s a man who ran for office to make his brand great. He’d no desire or intention to lead the nation — only — to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the — greatest infomercial in history. He never expected to win the primary or the general election. The campaign — for him — was always a marketing opportunity.” (politico.com).
That being said, the GOP should remove Trump from the ballot, and every MAGA should reconsider voting for him. This conman, who never intended to be president, replaces “reality” with “fake-truths” to fit his ego and belongs in federal prison, not in the White House.
Trump’s “bait-and-switch” technique works for him only because he has the power to discredit and fire anyone who disagrees.
In less than two weeks, over 2.2 million Americans will be infected by the coronavirus and 200,000 dead in about three months (npr.com), and what is Trump doing? He makes a photo-op in front of a church with a Bible in his hand while peaceful demonstrators are sprayed with tear gas; he threatens protestors with vicious dogs and the military; he calls anti-fascist protestors “terrorists,” but neo-Nazis are “very fine people” (Charlottesville).
When will the Republican senators stop crawling before the Caesar?
Lessons from the Nazis won’t heal our suffering nation.
America needs unity … not “divide and conquer.”
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.