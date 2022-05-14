As I ponder what my life will be like going into retirement, I can’t help to be discouraged about the disturbing trends our state is embracing. Gov. Inslee is pushing his environment agenda to “save” the planet and make our state a “sustainable economy.” Well it sounds good, but not based in reality. Anything to do with people will never be sustainable.
Problem is that development is taking over our economy in this state. Working class and first-home buyers are being priced out of any chance to buy a home, unless you move 20 miles from your work, which uses more gas.
The next phase is to tax us for our carbon footprint. I need to pay for my impact on this planet. Right?
It’s all about the science, I am told.
In the mid-’70s I was working in Whatcom County setting chokers. I walked over to a shale scree and found a fossil of a palm tree.
I work at Deception Pass, and I am told that there was over a mile of ice that made the balds and carved out the Puget Sound. Both of these are scientific facts. Another fact is that people had nothing to do with either.
I am not saying we don’t have an impact, but I don’t believe that science knows what the actual real temperature of this planet is. I do know that I will probably have to sell wooded land (that I get no credit for the carbon storage it provides) to stay in my house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.