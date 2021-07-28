In the next 12 months, tens of thousands of people will experience debilitating side effects for life or die from COVID-19.
Every one of those people will have been infected by somebody else. We now know it only takes one person to start a worldwide pandemic of 4 million dead and 200 million stricken.
My wife and I discussed the risk of the vaccine. It's untested, it's not reliable, etc. It turns out to be no more risk than other vaccines.
Since everyone who is infected is caused by someone else, we asked ourselves: If we become carriers, could we live with causing side effects or death of family members, friends or neighbors? We decided we could not. At least vaccinated, we know we tried. It is up to each of us to protect our loved ones from us. Only we can do that.
Some people say: "My family has never been vaccinated for anything." Some of you reading this will lose this time. Thousands have already died or been debilitated who made that statement.
Your life is your call. A vaccination takes less than two seconds.
Fred Burnett
Sedro-Woolley
