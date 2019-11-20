Well, here we are enmeshed in what could happen with the election of a lying, cheating, philandering, self-serving president ... the process of impeachment.
Second to wars, most likely one of the most debilitating experiences for our nation. It seems pretty obvious what President Trump was up to. Let the blood of our allies flow until he gets what he wants out of the process.
Trump already stated during his campaign he didn’t understand our support of Ukraine, stating most of Ukraine wanted to return to Russia (false). While nonpolitical person after person has come forward to reveal the twisted dealings of the White House, the president’s enablers have continued to do what they do best. Republicans have whined about the process, the second-hand reports, the desire to expose the whistleblower, belittling those testifying. Anything, but what they are charged to do, uphold the Constitution.
The president’s own supporter Rick Santorum raged on national television,”what did people expect? They knew who Trump was when they elected him.” Imagine such a defense. Now as it becomes clearer and clearer that Trump was involved in indefensible bribery, the Republicans have a new game plan. Let the voters decide. What a cowardly bunch.
They took an oath to defend the Constitution, are prescribed the task of checks and balance. It is their job. If they had stepped up at any point and reined this man in, we would not be in this mess.
The voter is busy raising families, working multiple jobs, dealing with illness, going to school, it is their job. How disgusting that the Republican plan is to give Trump another 11 months of lying and manipulating. What can possibly go wrong? The Republican Party should implode on itself.
Beverly Laudermilk
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.